UPDATE: Power back on for more than 13,000 on east side

Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Pima County boy who went missing Thursday morning.
One man is wanted and another is in custody in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in jewelry from a department store in Tucson, city police said.
Power is back on at more than 13,000 homes on the east side Thursday afternoon.
As of 5 a.m. Thursday, June 15, the Flying R Fire near Patagonia has burned 2,270 acres and is 60 percent contained.
A southern Arizona man had a blood alcohol level of at least .20 and had liquor in his vehicle when he crashed in Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.
