UPDATE: Power back on for more than 13,000 on east side

Power is back on at more than 13,000 homes on the east side Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Electric Power Outage Map, the outage began around 4 p.m. was fixed by 5 p.m.

The cause of the outage was downed poles and wires, according to TEP.

