Hereford man facing super extreme DUI charge

A southern Arizona man had a blood alcohol level of at least .2 and had liquor in his vehicle when he crashed in Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Terry Burke, 30, was arrested on a charge of super extreme DUI after the single-vehicle rollover crash near Coronado Drive and Buffalo Soldier Trail.

The SVPD said Burke, of Hereford, was not injured and had an open container of liquor in the vehicle.

"In light of the location, the time of day, and Burke’s extremely high blood alcohol content, this accident could have easily turned out much worse,” said Tim Wachtel, spokesman for the SVPD. "It's fortunate no other vehicles were involved and Burke was able to walk away uninjured."

