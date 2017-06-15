Hereford man facing super extreme DUI charge

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Pima County boy who went missing Thursday morning.
Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Pima County boy who went missing Thursday morning.
One man is wanted and another is in custody in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in jewelry from a department store in Tucson, city police said.
One man is wanted and another is in custody in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in jewelry from a department store in Tucson, city police said.
A southern Arizona man had a blood alcohol level of at least .20 and had liquor in his vehicle when he crashed in Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A southern Arizona man had a blood alcohol level of at least .20 and had liquor in his vehicle when he crashed in Sierra Vista Wednesday afternoon, police said.
A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.
A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.