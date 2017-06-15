URGENT: Authorities looking for missing 10-year-old Pima County boy

Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Pima County boy who went missing Thursday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Jayden Prentis was last seen riding his bike near 4701 West Linda Vista Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Prentis is 5-foot-1, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a mole on his left shoulder and a scar on his left knee.

He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

