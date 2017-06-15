Tucson police train for increase in mental health calls - Tucson News Now

Tucson police train for increase in mental health calls

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Connect
Tucson police take more than 5,000 people a year to a mental health facility. (Source: KOLD News 13) Tucson police take more than 5,000 people a year to a mental health facility. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Over the past few years the Tucson Police Department has seen a spike in the number of people they respond to who are suffering from a mental health crisis.

TPD said in the past they used to take an average of 1,500 people a year to a mental health facility in Tucson, but now that number has climbed to more than 5,000 people a year.

“Both in Tucson and nationwide we are seeing a prevalence of people who will try to force police officers into lethal encounters,” said Sgt. Jason Winsky, head of TPD’s Mental Health Support Team.

One of those encounters happened last month in Tucson. There was an officer-involved shooting at the South Lawn Cemetery. Police said Joseph Zimmerman was suicidal and pointed his gun at officers.

“We train to do everything we can to avoid those situations,” Winsky said.

Winsky said substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls. His team, which started 3 years ago, has gone through extensive training. The first thing they do on a call is try to ground the person back to reality.

“I don’t see what you’re seeing and neither do the other officers here so can we consider the possibility that there’s not something there that’s threatening you,” Winsky said.

Winsky said “low and slow” communication is key as they try to get the person to drop their weapon.

“We always tell them put the phone down, whatever else might be in your hands, keys anything, put it all down and slowly walk outside,” Winsky said.

Officers also work to create distance and barriers to stay protected during the negotiations. Winsky said once in custody, the suspect’s mental health problems are not going to be solved in jail and that’s why they work to get folks the help they need and take then to a mental health facility.

“More people receiving more treatment, the better the outcomes are going to be no matter what, for us as police officers, for the community for the city, for everyone it’s better,” Winsky said.

Winsky also said the majority of people suffering from a mental illness are not dangerous. He said just listening to the person can also help de-escalate the situation.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help there is a community-wide crisis line available 24/7 at 520-622-6000.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Tucson police train for increase in mental health calls

    Tucson police train for increase in mental health calls

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:29:35 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.

    Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.

  • Phoenix piano teacher arrested for child pornography

    Phoenix piano teacher arrested for child pornography

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-15 20:40:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:58:33 GMT
    Cesar Ferrari and Thomas Rowan (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)Cesar Ferrari and Thomas Rowan (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix. 

    A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix. 

  • CBP: Female sex offender tried to enter U.S. illegally

    CBP: Female sex offender tried to enter U.S. illegally

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:38:00 GMT
    43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents arrested 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal on Wednesday, June 14. Madrigal is a Mexican woman who was caught "illegally entering the United States," agents said. She was detained and taken into custody by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station near the Lukeville Port of Entry, according...

    A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents arrested 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal on Wednesday, June 14. Madrigal is a Mexican woman who was caught "illegally entering the United States," agents said. She was detained and taken into custody by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station near the Lukeville Port of Entry, according...

    •   
Powered by Frankly