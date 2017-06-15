Tucson police train for increase in mental health calls

Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.
A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.
A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents arrested 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal on Wednesday, June 14. Madrigal is a Mexican woman who was caught "illegally entering the United States," agents said. She was detained and taken into custody by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station near the Lukeville Port of Entry, according...
The 10-year-old Pima County boy who went missing Thursday morning has been found safe, authorities said.
One man is wanted and another is in custody in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in jewelry from a department store in Tucson, city police said.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.
Video shows a confrontation over Hot Cheetos that involves store clerks and people who left a store without paying for the items.
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.
