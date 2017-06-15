Four arrested at camp for humanitarian organization No More Deaths

Four people have been arrested at a camp for the humanitarian organization No More Deaths, federal authorities said.

Border Patrol said four people were arrested for immigration violations and all four are from Mexico.

On Twitter, No More Deaths said 30 armed agents entered the camp to "apprehend four patients receiving care."

The raid on the medical aid camp is unacceptable and a break in our good faith agreements w BP to respect the critical work of #NoMoreDeaths — No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) June 16, 2017

According to their website, No More Deaths is a humanitarian organization that was formed in southern Arizona in 2004. They work to stop the deaths of migrants in the desert area between the U.S. and Mexico.

On Wednesday, No More Deaths announced agents had surrounded the camp and called on Border Patrol to leave, claiming their presence was hurting the "humanitarian aid efforts during the hottest part of the year."

URGENT: Border Patrol agents have surrounded and are actively surveilling the No More Deaths humanitarian aid camp. Stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/1wLlADZHU7 — No More Deaths (@NoMoreDeaths) June 15, 2017

This isn't the first time No More Deaths has had issues with Border Patrol.

In 2005, two volunteers were arrested for alleged transporting people who had entered the country illegally.

The group said the volunteers were trying to save the lives of dehydrated immigrants when they were arrested.

