Four arrested at camp for humanitarian organization No More Deaths

Raafat Nasser-Eddin is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He was last seen at the Grand Canyon wearing a green plaid shirt, khaki shorts, and a black/white cap. If you see him, call 911.
A Sierra Vista veteran is frustrated with the VA’s transportation issues and wanted to share his story to inspire other veterans to do the same.
Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.
Southern Arizona is bracing for the worst as temperatures are expected to climb above 110 this weekend.
Four people have been arrested at a camp for the humanitarian organization No More Deaths, federal authorities said.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.
