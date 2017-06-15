Limit your time outside as temps reach triple digits in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service said there are more heat-related deaths in the U.S. every year than all other natural disasters combined.

That is why Tucson is bracing for the worst over the next few days.

"We will see record or near-record temperatures well into next week," said Dan Liens, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"Heat is not something you want to mess around with," he said. "It could be deadly."

The dangers of heat are deceiving because the day can look nice with the sun is shining.

It's easy for people to get lulled into a sense of security when in fact, just the opposite is the reality.

"Even though it's a nice day outside, it's really dangerous," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Tucson and the deserts. You can keep an eye on the weather by downloading the Tucson News Now First Alert Weather App.

One reason for the warning, besides the extreme daytime temperatures, is that it will not cool off much as night, which would normally give the body a respite.

"Temperatures will not drop into the 70s at night but will be in the 90s," he said.

All in all, this extraordinary weather pattern for Arizona, will have a cumulative effect of the body.

It's easy to recover from a day or two of extreme temperatures, but a week or more will take a toll on even the healthiest body.

"This heat event will effect everyone," Liens said.

For that reason, the Tucson resorts will be adding a level of precaution for their guests this weekend.

The Lodge in the Desert said it will alert guests who check in this weekend.

"For the desk, as a check-in protocol, we'll be warning everybody about the danger of being exposed for along period of time in this heat," said General Manager Jim Kerrigan.

The resort will warn people of the dangers, but that's as far as it can go.

"I can't really stop someone, I can't control someone's life but I will strongly suggest they think about the time of day and hope they change their schedule," Kerrigan said.

The Father's Day weekend may also create other issues because some families will want to celebrate with outdoor activities.

"Really, the bottom line is, try to limit your time outside," Liens said.

Tips On Surviving The Heat

STAY COOL

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Find an air-conditioned shelter.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids. Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

STAY INFORMED

Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Learn the symptoms of heat illness.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.