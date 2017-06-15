Limit your time outside as temps reach triple digits in southern Arizona

A Sierra Vista veteran is frustrated with the VA’s transportation issues and wanted to share his story to inspire other veterans to do the same.
Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.
Southern Arizona is bracing for the worst as temperatures are expected to climb above 110 this weekend.
President Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable, but a government report found higher out-of-pocket costs under the House Republican bill.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.
Video shows a confrontation over Hot Cheetos that involves store clerks and people who left a store without paying for the items.
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.
