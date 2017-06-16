SILVER ALERT: Man missing since Saturday at Grand Canyon - Tucson News Now

SILVER ALERT: Man missing since Saturday at Grand Canyon

By Tucson News Now Staff
GRAND CANYON NP, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona officials are looking for a man who went missing at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, June 10.

According to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation, Raafat Nasser-Eddin is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, khaki shorts, and a black/white cap.

If you see him, call 911.

