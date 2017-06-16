TUCSON'S TOP 3: Extreme heat; CBP arrests 4 at humanitarian camp - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: Extreme heat; CBP arrests 4 at humanitarian camp; VA transportation problems

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Fosco Lucarelli / Pixlr)
(Source: No More Deaths / Twitter)
Tucson VA
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. HEAT SAFETY: LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTSIDE

The National Weather Service said there are more heat-related deaths in the U.S. every year than all other natural disasters combined.

"We will see record or near-record temperatures well into next week," said Dan Liens, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures will not drop into the 70s at night but will be in the 90s," he said.

All in all, this extraordinary weather pattern for Arizona, will have a cumulative effect of the body.

It's easy to recover from a day or two of extreme temperatures, but a week or more will take a toll on even the healthiest body.

"Really, the bottom line is, try to limit your time outside," Liens said.


2. FOUR ARRESTED AT HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATION CAMP NO MORE DEATHS

Four people have been arrested at a camp for the humanitarian organization No More Deaths, federal authorities said.

Border Patrol said four people were arrested for immigration violations, and all four are from Mexico.

On Twitter, No More Deaths said 30 armed agents entered the camp to "apprehend four patients receiving care."

Border Patrol said in a news release,"Tucson Sector Border Patrol reached out to No Mas Muertes Camps representatives to continue a positive working relationship and resolve the situation amicably....The talks, however, were unsuccessful."


3. VETERANS FRUSTRATED BY TRANSPORTATION ISSUES

It’s been nearly one month since Southern Arizona VA Health Care System officials announced a “disruption in service for some veterans with transportation needs” which caused an unknown amount to miss their doctor’s appointments.

VA officials said its contracted non-emergency medical transport company, LMC Medical Transport, had an unexpected staffing challenge, and a contract dispute is keeping the government from paying its drivers.

Tucson News Now asked Tucson VA officials on Thursday, June 15, for updated numbers on how many veterans have missed their appointments.

Those statistics weren’t provided.  A spokesman e-mailed a statement instead.
 

HAPPENING TODAY

Tucson's Largest Cereal Bowl is a food drive to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

You can drop off new, unopened boxes of cereal, oats, and jars of peanut butter at Patio Pools on 22nd and Pantano from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cereal bowl is actually an above ground swimming pool.

WEATHER

Sunny and very hot. It could be the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Near record heat with highs heating up near 107 degrees.

The record 109 degrees was set back in 1988.

