TUCSON'S TOP 3: Extreme heat; CBP arrests 4 at humanitarian camp; VA transportation problems

The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
If you are having trouble getting YouTube to load, you're not alone.
An assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy is working on a new tool to help identify patients who are at risk of prescription opioid abuse.
Four people have been arrested at a camp for the humanitarian organization No More Deaths, federal authorities said.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
Amazon,com Inc will pay $42 a share for Whole Foods Market Inc., an 18 percent premium to the closing price Thursday.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
The congressional baseball game went on as scheduled, despite Wednesday's tragic shooting.
