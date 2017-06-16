YouTube outage affects southern Arizona

If you are having trouble getting YouTube videos to load, you're not alone.

According to the site Down Detector the video site had an outage Friday morning, and it's still going in some parts of North and South America.

Most of the outages occurred in the eastern U.S., but there are some outage spots in the southwest, including southern Arizona.

