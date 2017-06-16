Frye Fire near Safford estimated at 961 acres

A wildfire burning southwest of Safford, AZ, is estimated at 961 acres on Friday morning, June 16.

According to a US Forest Service news release, the Frye Fire is only 16 percent contained and burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004. It is burning in the Ash Creek, Hawk Hollow and Fry Creek drainages and on the east side of Trap Mountain ridge

A Type 3 Incident Command Team is overseeing the effort which includes 234 people in six crews, 11 engines and three helicopters.

Webcam from the Safford area continues to show the smoke plume from the #FryeFire. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Abr0CpRIIh — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 16, 2017

EVACUATIONS/CLOSURES

No evacuation orders are in place, but an Area Closure is in effect for all campgrounds, roadways and trails north of Shannon Campgrounds and the junction of Highway 366 and Forest Road 507 where the pavement ends.

INFORMATION

A public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night, June 16, at the Graham County General Services Office, 921 Thatcher Boulevard in Safford.

More information can be found HERE.

