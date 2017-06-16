AZ Game and Fish offers reward for wildlife poisoning deaths

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family. For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE. FRIDAY 1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS -- HAVE A BALL! Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo. Reid Park Zoo Summer Safari Nights - Have a Ball! Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7 2. DIVE IN MOVIE - "FINDING DORY&q...
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
An assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy is working on a new tool to help identify patients who are at risk of prescription opioid abuse.
An assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy is working on a new tool to help identify patients who are at risk of prescription opioid abuse.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Happy Friday-- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Happy Friday-- and Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.
The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.