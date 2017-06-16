Local chef represents Tucson in food festival in Parma, Italy

You don't need to book a flight to experience the delicious delights of Italy.

Chef Brian Smith from Maynards Kitchen is back from his overseas trip to Parma, Italy.

He represented Tucson during their annual food festival.

Showing up on today's menu is some inspiration he brought back with him.

Barrio Bruschetta

(Serves 6)

12 slices Barrio baguette

1 cup boursin cheese (recipe below)

3 peaches (pitted and sliced)

¼ cup bourbon burnt honey (recipe below)

4 oz prosciutto, sliced really thin

1 piece horseradish

2 cups Arugula

Fresh lemon- Olive oil

Grill or toast the bread, spread the boursin cheese on the top of the bread, place the sliced peaches on the cheese and drizzle the burnt honey on the peaches, top with the sliced prosciutto. Grate the fresh horseradish (more or less depending on how spicy you want it) on the prosciutto then set aside.

In a bowl add the arugula and lightly toss with the lemon juice and olive oil. Place on top of the finished bruschetta and serve.

Bourbon Burnt Honey

1 cup honey

1 tbs butter

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup bourbon

In a medium sized pot add the honey and boil until a dark amber color and remove from the heat. About 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Being careful because the honey is very hot and will boil up when the liquid is added. Once combined strain and keep at room temperature until ready to use.

Boursin Cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

4 ounces goat cheese

1 tbs minced garlic

1/4 cup fine herbs

3/4 cup heavy cream

Pinch ground black pepper

Pinch salt

Combine all ingredients in mixer and whip until smooth.

