Local chef represents Tucson in food festival in Parma, Italy

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.
You don't need to book a flight to experience the delicious delights of Italy. Chef Brian Smith from Maynards Kitchen is back from his overseas trip to Parma, Italy.
According to a news release, American Airlines has canceled approximately 20 regional flights to and from Sky Harbor scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.
The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday due to high temperatures.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
