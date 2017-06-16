Fun when sun goes down at Reid Park Zoo's Summer Safari Nights

Animals from the zoo invade our Fox 11 Daybreak studio!

Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Friday Nights is underway right now through Aug. 4. As the sun goes down, you can enjoy live music, family-friendly animal features, food specials, and even gift shop discounts.

Don't forget a blanket so you can relax and enjoy a picnic concert. This Friday, June 16th, the theme is, " Have a Ball.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.