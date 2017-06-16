Deputies investigate suspicious twin brush fires - Tucson News Now

Deputies investigate suspicious twin brush fires

By Tucson News Now Staff
One fire was reported, but first responders discovered two fires, and more NWFD units were dispatched. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
The original call came just after 11 a.m. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
Firefighters from the Northwest Fire District limited each fire to roughly a 50-foot by 50-foot area. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two brush fires that burned behind businesses on opposite sides of a street on Tucson's northwest side on Friday, June 16.

According to a news release from the Northwest Fire District, the original call came just after 11 a.m. One fire was reported, but first responders discovered two fires, and more NWFD units were dispatched.

One fire was behind businesses on the west side of North Oracle Road at West Rudasill Road. The second was behind a hotel on the east side of Oracle at Rudasill.

Firefighters limited each fire to roughly a 50-foot by 50-foot area.

Deputies are investigating the fires because the multiple scenes, their proximity to each other, and the timing of the fires is unusual.

