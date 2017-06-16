Deputies investigate suspicious twin brush fires

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Officials say the multiple scenes, their proximity to each other, and the timing of the fires is unusual.
The Flying R Fire started on Wednesday, June 14, and is burning through grass, brush and timber.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
More than 100 residents were being evacuated Thursday night due to expected overnight winds in Payson, fire officials said.
Officials say the multiple scenes, their proximity to each other, and the timing of the fires is unusual.
Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman who shot and killed the operator of an underground, unlicensed strip club.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States at Lukeville, AZ, on Wednesday.
Substance abuse and prescription drugs have contributed to the increase in mental health calls.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
