Pre-evacuation notice issued to Cedar Creek residents due to wildfire

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews are battling yet another wildfire in Arizona.

According to www.inciweb.gov, the R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation near Cedar Creek.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, the fire has burned 400 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire is moving northeast and numerous crews are working the fire, along with heavy air tankers.

SR 73, from Canyon Day to Carrizo Junction, is closed and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

