R-14 Fire now 50 percent contained

Crews are battling yet another wildfire in Arizona.

According to www.inciweb.gov, the R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation near Cedar Creek and Whiteriver.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, the fire has burned 829 acres and is 50 percent contained.

The R-14 is human-caused and is under investigation. If you have information, contact the Wetip Arson hotline at 1-800-47-ARSON or the Whiteriver Police Department at 928-338-4942.

