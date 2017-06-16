Heat 'crisis' forces PACC to take extreme measures

A place that is typically so welcoming has turned extremely restrictive because of recent extreme high temperatures. But these are the measures Pima Animal Care Center said they have to take for safety purposes.
Angela Rome said her 6-year-old dog, Ribbon, was attacked by a javelina Tuesday morning in her backyard. The attack left a bloody wound on Ribbon's mouth.
“Friends of PACC is delighted to be the fundraising partner for Pima Animal Care Center,” said Tammi Barrick, Friends of PACC chair. “We see the wonderful work they do daily to save the companion pets of Pima County and appreciate the support of the community to strengthen the live-saving programs being implemented through donations.”
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received 250,000 meals of pet food as part of the PetSmart Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, on Tuesday June 13.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morning
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.
Last week, Hawaii made national headlines for becoming the first state to formally adopt key pledges in the Paris Climate Accord.