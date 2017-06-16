Tips to stay 'Bear Aware' in southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

Tips to stay 'Bear Aware' in southern Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Black bear file photo (Source: AZ Game and Fish) Black bear file photo (Source: AZ Game and Fish)
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

With several bear sighting in southern Arizona over the last month, it's time to go over a few tips to keep you and the bears safe.

The black bear is the only bear species in Arizona and the smallest bear in North America, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Black bears are not overly aggressive and will usually avoid people. The problem is they are attracted to human food and trash and this is where you can do the most to avoid a run-in with a bear.

Campers can be more "bear aware" by doing to following:

  • Keeping a clean camp or picnic site.
  • Stowing food, pet food, trash and picnic coolers out of sight and out of smell range of bears.
  • Utilizing bear-proof food and trash receptacles where provided.
  • Washing and stowing cooking utensils immediately following use.
  • Not taking odorous items (toothpaste, lotions, etc.) or clothing used while cooking into tents.
  • Keeping pets leashed.
  • Avoiding contact with bears.

If you see a bear in the distance, change your route to avoid contact. If approached by a bear you can discourage contact by looking as large and imposing as possible. Another way to discourage contact is by making loud noises and waving arms, a jacket or another item. Lastly, give the bear a chance to leave the area.  

If the bear does not leave the area, AZGFD officials advise staying calm, face the bear and slowly back away, DO NOT run or play dead; if attacked, AZGFD officials say to fight back.  

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to AZGFD at 623-236-7201, 24-hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher's death

    Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher's death

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:53:17 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:45:01 GMT
    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. (Source: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. (Source: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

  • Christiana community reacts after GA escapees captured in their backyard

    Christiana community reacts after GA escapees captured in their backyard

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:13 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:44:40 GMT

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

  • Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:31:02 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:42:53 GMT

    Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

Powered by Frankly