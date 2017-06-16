Kingman woman accused of leaving baby outside without shoes, supervision

A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision.
Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Amanda Rose Chipman is being held on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession.
It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer.
Sheriff's deputies went to Chipman's home about noon Tuesday after receiving a call about an unattended toddler crying in a fenced area.
They found a barefoot 1-year-old girl in the home's front yard wearing a shirt and a diaper.
Deputies say nobody answered knocks on the door and they found Chipman asleep inside the house with a marijuana pipe and other drug-related items.
Chipman told authorities she didn't know her baby was outside. The child has been was released to a relative.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.