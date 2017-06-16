Tucson woman reunited with service dog taken during carjacking

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is offering a reward up to $500 for information that lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for poisoning wildlife in Oro Valley.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is offering a reward up to $500 for information that lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for poisoning wildlife in Oro Valley.
An emotional reunion as a woman finally has one of her stolen service dogs back Friday night after five frightening days,
An emotional reunion as a woman finally has one of her stolen service dogs back Friday night after five frightening days,
With several bear sighting in southern Arizona over the last month, it's time to go over a few tips to keep you and the bears safe.
With several bear sighting in southern Arizona over the last month, it's time to go over a few tips to keep you and the bears safe.
Many DAPA parents live in fear but many of their children now live with that same fear.
Many DAPA parents live in fear but many of their children now live with that same fear.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.