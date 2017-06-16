Tucson woman reunited with service dog taken during carjacking

An emotional moment Friday night as a Tucson woman was finally reunited with one of her stolen service dogs.

DanaJoy Florio-May was carjacked in broad daylight at the Auto Wash Express off of Valencia and Missondale on Monday, June 12.

“Hi! Oh sweetheart,” DanaJoy Florio-May said as she picked up Moose from the Pima Animal Care Center.

Tears fell from DanaJoy’s eyes as she wrapped her arms tightly around him.

“Good boy," she said. "Mommy’s okay. It’s okay."

Moose survived five days out in desert.

“He’s missing hair, chunks out of his face,” Florio-May said.

Florio-May suffers from seizures and relied on her two service dogs, Moose and Izzie the Chihuahua for help.

That changed Monday when she was carjacked and the suspect drove away with her two helpers. Florio-May tried to chase after the suspect and called 911, but it was too late.

“It’s almost like you’re missing your kid,” Florio-May said.

Izzie turned up dead on the side of the road Thursday night. But then uplifting news came Friday when someone spotted Moose running loose in Tucson and d ropped him off at PACC.

“I’m still brokenhearted because Izzie is never coming home – and this guy took him from us,” Florio-May said.

Florio-May is grateful to have Moose back but she is urging anyone who may have witnessed the carjacking to come forward. Her stolen truck is a four-door black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.

“The guy who stole my truck, I won’t say it but if I could get my hands on him. He wouldn’t be happy.”

If you have any information call 88-CRIME.

