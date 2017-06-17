FC Tucson setting table in Mountain Division

The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC in the Premier Development League’s Game of the Week.

The match comes on the heels of a week off from PDL play for the boys, but rather than sit by and wait, they instead headed to Las Vegas for a clash with former Mountain Division rival Las Vegas Mobsters, now of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL).

After putting 10 away in their last two matches against FC Boulder U23, Tucson picked right up where they left off, coming away with a 4-2 win over the side from Sin City.

They’ll now turn their attention to the Zest, who return to Kino for the first time since handing FC Tucson the only home loss of the 2016 regular season.

In their meeting mid-May, the Men in Black left San Diego with three points after a 2-0 win behind goals from Daniel Krutzen and Moshe Perez, which has become a common theme.

Perez leads the team with six goals, followed by Krutzen’s five.

San Diego enters Kino after hitting a rough patch in their season, with just one win from their last five.

