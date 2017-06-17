FC Tucson setting table in Mountain Division

The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
The FC Tucson Women get a win and a draw in their opening WPSL weekend at home.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
History will have to wait. Diana Taurasi entered Friday night's game against the Chicago Sky 29 points from becoming the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Taurasi scored 15 in an 86-78 win, moving the Mercury to 6-4 on the season.
"President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and President of Hockey Operations Gary Drummond have stepped down from their duties, effective immediately," according to a news release from the Arizona Coyotes.
8 local players go off the board on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
