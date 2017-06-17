Citizenship ceremony is "dream come true" for immigrant children

The three Hussein siblings were among 12 children of immigrants, from six different countries, who were honored Saturday, June 17, at Catalina High School. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a citizenship celebration, where those young applicants received certificates of citizenship.
Firefighters are continuing the grim search at Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continued to mount.
The Flying R Fire started on Wednesday, June 14, and is burning through grass, brush and timber.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, June 17-22.
A Tucson woman finally has one of her stolen service dogs back after five frightening days since they were separated by a carjacking.
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
