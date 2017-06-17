Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
The crash closed the road for approximately two hours (Source: Ruben Leticia). The crash closed the road for approximately two hours (Source: Ruben Leticia).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side.

Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit a water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two hours.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson

    Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson

    Saturday, June 17 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-18 02:44:43 GMT
    The crash closed the road for approximately two hours (Source: Ruben Leticia).The crash closed the road for approximately two hours (Source: Ruben Leticia).

    Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side. Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department. He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit and water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two ho...

    Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side. Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department. He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit and water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two ho...

  • Citizenship ceremony is "dream come true" for immigrant children

    Citizenship ceremony is "dream come true" for immigrant children

    Saturday, June 17 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-06-18 00:15:13 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    The three Hussein siblings were among 12 children of immigrants, from six different countries, who were honored Saturday, June 17, at Catalina High School. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a citizenship celebration, where those young applicants received certificates of citizenship. 

    The three Hussein siblings were among 12 children of immigrants, from six different countries, who were honored Saturday, June 17, at Catalina High School. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a citizenship celebration, where those young applicants received certificates of citizenship. 

  • UPDATE: (AP) 58 people confirmed or presumed dead from London tower fire

    58 people confirmed or presumed dead from London tower fire

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:56:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 17 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-17 22:09:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday morning. Grief over a high-rise tower blaze that killed dozens.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday morning. Grief over a high-rise tower blaze that killed dozens.

    Firefighters are continuing the grim search at Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continued to mount. 

    Firefighters are continuing the grim search at Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continued to mount. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly