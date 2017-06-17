Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson

Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side. Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department. He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit and water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two ho...
The three Hussein siblings were among 12 children of immigrants, from six different countries, who were honored Saturday, June 17, at Catalina High School. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a citizenship celebration, where those young applicants received certificates of citizenship.
Firefighters are continuing the grim search at Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continued to mount.
The Flying R Fire started on Wednesday, June 14, and is burning through grass, brush and timber.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, June 17-22.
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
