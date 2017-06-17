Crash takes out crosswalk light, water line in Tucson

The crash closed the road for approximately two hours (Source: Ruben Leticia).

Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side.

Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit a water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two hours.

