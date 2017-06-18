Hikers hit the trails during excessive heat warning - Tucson News Now

Hikers hit the trails during excessive heat warning

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Hikers prepare to hit the trails in triple digit temperatures (Source: Tucson News Now). Hikers prepare to hit the trails in triple digit temperatures (Source: Tucson News Now).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson’s excessive heat warning didn’t stop hikers from venturing out on the trails on Saturday.

At this same time last year there were three heat-related deaths in Pima County.

The triple digit heat on Saturday had many folks staying indoors. The Sabino Canyon parking lot was nearly empty and employees said visitor numbers were down because of the heat. Many law enforcement agencies put out warnings about the dangers of hiking in the extreme weather.

Tucson News Now caught up with a few hikers who said they took extra precautions, lathered on the sunscreen and waited until later in the day to hit the trail.

“The heat was blazing down on you and you just get really over-heated really, really quick so I had to stop and sit in the shade,” hiker, Jean Hernandez said.

“We decided to do an evening hike as the sun is going down so it’d be a little cooler. I prepared by using this ginormous water bottle and drinking as much as I can before we head out,” hiker, Jeff Millard said.

Authorities said on hot days your body can lose large amounts of water as you sweat. They said don’t be overly ambitious, a hot day isn’t the best time to try out a long hike with an increase in elevation.


They recommend hiking early in the day when temperatures are a bit cooler. Also, wear clothing that’s lightweight, light colored and loose fitting.

When outdoors it’s recommended that you drink at least one liter of water each hour.

