Copy-Goldschmidt leads Arizona over Phils 5-1 for 6th win in row

By AARON BRACYAssociated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and also made a key catch, boosting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

The Diamondbacks improved to 43-26, matching the best 69-game start in team history.

Philadelphia has lost six in a row to Arizona and 10 of 11 overall.

Daniel Descalso hit a go-ahead single in a four-run seventh inning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.