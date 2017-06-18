FC Tucson is rolling

Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Friday night over San Diego Zest FC.
The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
The FC Tucson Women get a win and a draw in their opening WPSL weekend at home.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Mike Smith had been a cornerstone of Arizona's franchise during six seasons in the desert, leading the Coyotes to the 2012 Western Conference finals and earning his first trip to the NHL All-Star Game last season.
The Men in Black return to Kino Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. as they take on Southern California rivals San Diego Zest FC.
