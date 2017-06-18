FC Tucson is rolling - Tucson News Now

FC Tucson is rolling

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Saturday night over San Diego Zest FC.

Musovski was taken down in the box as he made a move left of the box against Zest defenders Griffin Mallas and Edgar Garcia.

The winning result was FC Tucson’s fifth in six matches and they now hold a five-point lead in the Mountain Division thanks to Colorado Rapids FC’s 3-0 loss to Albuquerque Sol FC

The side (5-2-1) hosts the first of three straight matches against the Sol on Saturday, June 24.

