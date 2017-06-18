Drone delays wildfire fight in northern Arizona

A small wildfire nearly turned into a big problem because of a drone flying over the area, forcing crews to hold back a helicopter with water.
A bacterial infection has spread in the Frye Fire firefighter camp, forcing personnel to be quarantined.
Firefighters are continuing the grim search at Grenfell Tower after a fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continued to mount.
Tucson’s excessive heat warning didn’t stop hikers from venturing out on the trails on Saturday.
Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday following a single-car crash on Tucson's east side. Their car slammed into the median on E. 22nd Street near S. Sahuara Ave, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department. He said the two adults were seriously hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash knocked down a crosswalk light and hit and water line, according to Dugan. He said the cleanup closed the road for approximately two ho...
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.
The centenarian crustacean was born before the Wright brothers flew for the first time and survived two World Wars.
