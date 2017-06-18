Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.
Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
