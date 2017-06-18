Visitors, campers climb to higher elevation for heat relief

When the temperature gets tough, reach higher. It appeared to be the motto for many who traveled up toward Mt. Lemmon.



The escape to a cooler temperature caused even the most nervous of individuals to throw caution into the wind. One week ago, the entire Rose Canyon Lake Campground in the Catalina Mountains was closed because of a dangerous black bear sighting.

On Sunday, the area was bustling with activity.



"Just [heard] to be careful. But haven't seen anything," said Michael Soto of Phoenix. The warning was there for him and his family.



But the warning of potentially record-breaking heat loomed larger. So there they were, about 7,000 feet up in elevation this weekend, being pleasantly surprised both at night and during the day.



"It gets cold. We had to come here by the fire and warm up," Soto said. "Days are pretty good. You get the wind and the breeze and everything."



A couple of miles down Catalina Highway, it was a roughly 20-degree dip at Windy Point lookout, compared to the valley heat in Tucson. It was enticing enough to relocate the most mundane of daily duties for Scott Jewell, who drove all the way up from Oro Valley just to walk his dog.



"That's right. More pleasant temperatures," he said.



More pleasant temperatures, on a pleasant Father's Day with his son, Ryan, where they will also have the pleasant proof.



"I actually took a picture down at the base and when we're up at the peak I'm going to take another picture to see the difference," Jewell said.

