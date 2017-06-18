Naked man attacks patrol vehicle; crashes car with young son inside

A naked man attacked an Arizona State Trooper's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing his car near Flagstaff on Sunday morning with his young son in the car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Montrais Boyd Sr. was blocking traffic with his car along I-17 at milepost 325. A state trooper was responding to the scene when Boyd, who was not wearing any clothes, exited his car and ran towards the patrol vehicle and began striking it with his fists.

The trooper said he moved his vehicle in front of the suspect's car. Boyd then entered his car, with his four-year-old son sitting inside, and began ramming the rear end of the patrol vehicle numerous times, according to DPS.

Boyd took off the wrong-way along I-17 for over a mile before he lost control of the vehicle, ran into a rock embankment, and rolled-over at milepost 331.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Boyd and his son were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and were treated for minor bruises and abrasions, according to DPS.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety was called to help investigate the situation. The young boy was reunited with his mother at the hospital.

Boyd was booked into the Coconino County jail for aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, felony endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage charges.

The trooper sustained minor injuries but is okay, according to DPS.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.