Naked man attacks patrol vehicle; crashes car with young son inside

Crews are fighting a fire that is burning in a carport at a home on the east side of Tucson on Sunday night.
Crews are fighting a fire that is burning in a carport at a home on the east side of Tucson on Sunday night.
A naked man attacked an Arizona State Trooper's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing his car near Flagstaff on Sunday morning with his young son in the car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
A naked man attacked an Arizona State Trooper's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing his car near Flagstaff on Sunday morning with his young son in the car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
When the temperature gets tough, reach higher. It appeared to be the motto for many who traveled up toward Mt. Lemmon. The escape to a cooler temperature caused even the most nervous of individuals to throw caution into the wind.
When the temperature gets tough, reach higher. It appeared to be the motto for many who traveled up toward Mt. Lemmon. The escape to a cooler temperature caused even the most nervous of individuals to throw caution into the wind.
Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
A bacterial infection has spread in the Frye Fire firefighter camp, forcing personnel to be quarantined.
A bacterial infection has spread in the Frye Fire firefighter camp, forcing personnel to be quarantined.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.