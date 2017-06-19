Crews fighting fire at a home on the east side of Tucson

Crews are fighting a fire that is burning in a carport at a home on the east side of Tucson on Sunday night.

Tucson Fire Department responded to the home on East Calle Playa near Speedway and Camino Seco just after 10:00 p.m. TFD said the person inside the home made it out safe.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.