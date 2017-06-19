Zoll, Jones and Smith dominating the oval

Our David Kelly chatted with local NASCAR driver Jason Davis before he picked up his first win of the season on Saturday.

Davis is runnin' with the pack

Daniel Doherty and Jeremy Stevens were the winners in the Hot Shot Truckin double-main events.

Stars are starting to emerge this NASCAR racing season out at Tucson Speedway.

Jeremy Smith (#27) won the second of two main events in the Truck division Saturday night to pick up his third victory of the season.

Daniel Doherty (#24) won the opening Truck race of the night. It was his first triumph in the division.

Another first-time winner was Jason Davis (#22) in the Late Models. JD was a regular in victory lane as a Pro Stocks driver and is operating a Late Model for the second straight season.



Jason Davis tells our David Kelly about his re-tooled Late Model

Dylan Jones (#20) is on one heck of a run now in the Pro Stocks division. The veteran driver won his 4th consecutive race Saturday night.

Tyler Pagano ended Gene Preston’s four-race win streak in the new Hobby Stocks division.

The season has been highlighted by the driving of Don Zoll Jr.

He is piloting vehicles in four different divisions and has victories in three (Super Late Models, Pro Stocks and Trucks).

Zoll is the current points leader among the Pro Stocks and Trucks drivers.

The Super Late Models will be back on the oval on July 1st for the Firecracker 100.

Defending champion Brandon Schilling leads that division with two victories this season.

