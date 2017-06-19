Zoll, Jones and Smith dominating the oval

Daniel Doherty and Jeremy Stevens were the winners in the Hot Shot Truckin double-main events.
Our David Kelly chatted with local NASCAR driver Jason Davis before he picked up his first win of the season on Saturday.
Stars are starting to emerge this NASCAR racing season out at Tucson Speedway.
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.
Arizona will take a seven-game winning streak into their first place showdown this week in Denver against the Rockies.
Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Diana Taurasi became the WNBA's career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
