2 Cats once breathed 10-under U.S Open air

Jim Furyk (UA '92) was the third-ever golfer to reach 10-under par at the U.S. Open when he hit the mark in 2003 (Photos courtesy: The Associated Press).

Before seven golfers finished at 10-under or better at this year’s U.S. Open Golf Championship there was Arizona Wildcats' Jim Furyk and Ricky Barnes.

The UA pair were one-third of the six golfers who had previously reached that low par territory at America’s championship.

Both Furyk and Barnes reached the one coveted milestone during the third round of play at the tournament.

Jim Furyk did in 2003, the year he won the U.S Open at Olympia Fields, his only major.

The 1992 UA product finished at eight-under as he bogeyed the final two holes of the tournament.

Barnes made it to 11-under during his famed 2009 U.S. Open run at BethPage Black.

The 2003 Wildcat fizzled though over the final 27 holes, losing nine shots and the tournament to Lucas Glover.

The other four who had reached ten-under prior to this past weekend were Gil Morgan (-12, 1992), Tiger Woods (-12, 2000), Rory McIlroy (-16, 2011) and Martin Kaymer (-10, 2014).

