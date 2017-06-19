Donations for Operation Chill Out needed during extreme heat

Monday begins a week of several First Alert Action Days. While many can beat the heat inside, not everyone has that luxury.

The Salvation Army is helping the homeless stay cool but they are in need of donations.

Corey Leith, public relation director for the Salvation Army, said they are passing out 14 cases of water a day. That amount could increase as temperatures continue to rise.

This shelf was full of water this weekend. Now it's empty. Salvation Army needs donations to keep the homeless cool this summer #tucson pic.twitter.com/QlTyS5LEHE — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) June 19, 2017

Not only are they giving out water, the Salvation Army gives out hats, sunscreen, lip balm, sunglasses and umbrellas.

Right now, they are passing out these donations at Santa Rita and De Anza Parks but they need more volunteers so they can expand and get help to as many people as possible.

Donations can be d ropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave. or any Naughton’s Plumbing location, and monetary donations can be made by calling (520) 622-5411.

To volunteer to pass out supplies call (520) 795-9671.

For more information about Operation Chill Out click here.

