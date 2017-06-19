TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT TO LAST THROUGH AT LEAST THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Thursday, June 22. High temperatures during this time will top out between 106-120 degrees, which would put daytime highs within a degree or two of record temperatures.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2slRAsG]







Remember, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer during the summer months in Arizona. Use caution and drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors during the hours of peak heating.



Don't forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now Weather App, which you can download HERE.



2. STREP THROAT OUTBREAK FORCES QUARNANTINES ON FRYE FIRE CREWS

As of Sunday morning, there were 45 confirmed cases of strep throat, or streptococcal pharyngitis, among firefighters on the Frye Fire incident, according to public information officer Evan Burks. The initial cases were first reported Saturday afternoon on the Inciweb page.



[MORE: http://bit.ly/2sJRpYZ]

Burks said when mass illness strikes, like strep throat, protocol is to assign an incident commander for "the incident within the incident."



"We assign somebody to be the incident commander of that incident so that normal fire operations can continue while the issue is dealt with by a separate group of people," Burks said.

The Frye Fire is burning near Safford in Graham County, and was started by lightning on June 7.



3. HIKERS HIT THE TRAILS DESPITE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

Tucson’s excessive heat warning didn’t stop hikers from venturing out on the trails on Saturday.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2rHrvW1]

Tucson News Now caught up with a few hikers who said they took extra precautions, lathered on the sunscreen and waited until later in the day to hit the trail.



“The heat was blazing down on you and you just get really over-heated really, really quick so I had to stop and sit in the shade,” hiker, Jean Hernandez said.

Authorities said on hot days your body can lose large amounts of water as you sweat. They said don’t be overly ambitious, a hot day isn’t the best time to try out a long hike with an increase in elevation.



HAPPENING TODAY

Traffic delays continue today as crews work on underground utilities at Seventh Avenue and Grant Road.

Seventh Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Business and residential access will be from Stone Ave. and Sixth Ave.

The work is part of the Grant Improvement Project.



WEATHER

We will come very near the record high today with 113 degrees expected.

The record is 115 degrees.

Scattered storms in the White Mountains are possible in the afternoon.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.