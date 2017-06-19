Tucson veteran gets surprise Jeep makeover

When Gabe Spurling came home from deployment Saturday, he was in for a big surprise.

Bullpen Garage teamed up with Gabe's wife Tiffany to give his Jeep Rubicon Express a major makeover.

The shop tricked out the Jeep for Gabe, and it was all free.

Jon Rauch, owner of Bullpen, said several companies pitched in to donate all the parts needed.

"It has been my pleasure, privilege and honor to show one of the projects that I have been working on for some time now, and was able to present to the owner today. Gabe Spurling a close friend and fellow Jeeper, who is also in the USAF, was deployed in January. I knew that I wanted to start something at the shop to give back to those who serve in some way, shape or form, so the idea to modify their vehicle with some of the items on their own wish list came to the top of the list of ideas. And there is no better person to start this program with than Gabe." Rauch said.

Gabe teared up when the team presented his Jeep. He was at a loss for words, clearly overcome with emotion.

