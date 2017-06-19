SR 86 construction halted due to extreme heat

Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday, June 17, because of the excessive summer heat.

According to a news release, temperatures are too hot for chip sealing.

Work is expected to start up again in September.

Crews still need to pave, install rumble strips, and stripe the road.

For now the roadway will be a "no passing zone" through October.

