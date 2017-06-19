SR 86 construction halted due to extreme heat

Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday because of the summer heat.
With extreme heat in the forecast, it’s especially important for drivers to plan before taking to state highways, starting with having a fully charged cellphone as well as extra drinking water for all passengers, including pets.
Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.
Know what to do if you encounter a dust storm while driving.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
