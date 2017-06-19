Rescue groups looking to raise $30,000 for Payoff Vet Debt Campa - Tucson News Now

Rescue groups looking to raise $30,000 for Payoff Vet Debt Campaign

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson rescue groups spend every spare second saving and healing homeless pets.

This good deed isn't cheap. Last year 11 organizations racked up tens of thousands of dollars in vet bills. Now they need your help to make sure every animal finds a forever family.

Donna Dunham, director of Ruff Rescue Tucson and Jan Pede, Vice President of the Saddlebrooke Pet Network joined us to talk about the "Payoff Vet Debt Campaign."

They also brought two furry friends up for adoption, "Lucille" and "Buttons."

If you'd like to help the campaign reach their $30,000 goal visit http://www.payoffvetdebt.com/ or like their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/payoffvetdebt/.
 
If you'd like to take Lucille and Buttons home visit The Ruff Rescue Tucson Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RUFF-Rescue-Tucson-763562980335655/ or call (520) 490-0401.

