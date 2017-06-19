Reid Park Zoo closing early during extreme heat

The Tucson Fire Department responded to 10 heat-related calls in two hours Monday afternoon, an increase of 1,000 percent.
The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday due to high temperatures.
Ajo Highway is closed near Three Points following a serious vehicle crash Monday night.
Two convicted sex offenders from Mexico were arrested this weekend after sneaking back into the United States, federal authorities said.
The National Weather Service says when temperatures reach 110 degrees for days on end, it has a cumulative effect on our bodies. The same is true for the cars we drive.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
