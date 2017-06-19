Reid Park Zoo closing early during extreme heat

The record-breaking heat has forced Reid Park Zoo in Tucson to change things up to protect the animals and guest.

The zoo, which is usually open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will close at noon every day this week. Normal hours resume Saturday, June 24.

"Closing early allows our animals and care staff and our zookeepers to focus 100 percent on animal care," said Clara Cobb Reid Park Zoo Communications.

The zoo also released the following statement:

"The animals at Reid Park Zoo are well adapted for the Sonoran Desert climate. Habitats are designed with mud wallows, misting, coolers, shade and pools. Additionally, the Zoo has several elderly animals that require special care. With record-breaking temperatures this week, this change allows our staff to concentrate completely on caring for the animals."

Zoo officials said the best time to view the animals is when they are most active, which tends to be in the mornings and evenings.

Guests should be mindful of the weather conditions, and wear sunscreen and bring water. The zoo welcomes refillable water bottles.

Summer Camp hours will not affected, according to a release.

We are @ReidParkZoo taking a tour as they keep the animals cool in the heat. They just closed for the day. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/DyKCbJOyOZ — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) June 19, 2017

