Reid Park Zoo will close early during extreme heat

The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday due to high temperatures.

Normal hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will resume on Saturday.

The zoo released the following statement:

"The animals at Reid Park Zoo are well adapted for the Sonoran Desert climate. Habitats are designed with mud wallows, misting, coolers, shade and pools. Additionally, the Zoo has several elderly animals that require special care. With record-breaking temperatures this week, this change allows our staff to concentrate completely on caring for the animals."

Zoo officials said the best time to view the animals is when they are most active, which tends to be in the mornings and evenings.

Guests should be mindful of the weather conditions, and wear sunscreen and bring water. The zoo welcomes refillable water bottles.

Summer Camp hours are not affected by this schedule change, according to a release.

