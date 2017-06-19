Widespread cell phone, internet outages reported across country

Are you having trouble connecting to the internet or making phone calls today?

It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.

Verizon, Sprint and AT&T are having problems, but it looks like T-Mobile customers are having the most issues in the Tucson area.

Check out the maps for yourself:

Here's a look at the Verizon outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/verizon/map/

Here's a look at the T-Mobile outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/t-mobile/map/

Here's a look at the Sprint outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/sprint/map

Here's a look at the AT&T outage map: http://downdetector.com/status/att/map/

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.