American Airlines cancels 20 Sky Harbor regional flights due to heat

According to a news release, American Airlines has canceled approximately 20 regional flights to and from Sky Harbor scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

The flights affected are American Eagle flights scheduled between 3 and 6 p.m. on Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft. These aircraft have a maximum operating temperature of 118 degrees.

The airline did not list specific flight numbers in the release.

Customers may contact the American Airlines reservation team for rebooking or a refund.

Visit aa.com for more information.

