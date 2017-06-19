Sierra Vista police arrest second suspect in May drive-by shooting

The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting last month.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday, June 16. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.

No one was injured in the shooting, but multiple occupied residences were struck.

Carvalho is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of drive-by shooting, four counts of discharging a firearm at a residential structure, eight counts of endangerment, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In Wick's case, a judge found that probable cause existed and ordered three of the 27 charges he was facing be dropped and two charges be amended at a preliminary hearing on June 6 and 7. Wick now faces one count of attempted second-degree murder and 23 other charges stemming from the drive-by shooting. He remains in the Cochise County Jail, held on a $250,000 bond for the drive-by shooting and a $50,000 bond for another incident on May 12.

In the May 12 incident, police say Wick is suspected of firing a pistol just after midnight in the Fry Townsite. Wick was charged with felonious disorderly conduct with a firearm, discharging a firearm inside the city, and endangerment.

