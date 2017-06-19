Sierra Vista police arrest second suspect in May drive-by shooting

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
A naked man attacked an Arizona State Trooper's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing his car near Flagstaff on Sunday morning with his young son in the car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
The crew and nurse Mini Wilson - a passenger on the plane - helped deliver the baby at 35,000 feet after a woman went into premature labor.
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
