Santa Cruz county man dies after being found unconscious in Eloy prison

Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and one man injured in Mesa.
A naked man attacked an Arizona State Trooper's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing his car near Flagstaff on Sunday morning with his young son in the car, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
