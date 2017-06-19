Santa Cruz county man dies after being found unconscious in Eloy prison

Authorities said the death of an Arizona prison inmate in Eloy is being investigated as a homicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Red Rock Correctional Center staff found 49-year-old Richard Slaughter unconscious in his assigned housing location on Friday, June 2.

They said Slaughter was taken to a hospital for treatment of head injuries from suspected blunt force trauma and died Friday, June 16.

Corrections officials said Slaughter was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison earlier this year out of Santa Cruz County for unlawful distribution of images and resisting arrest.

They say a criminal investigation into Slaughter's death is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.