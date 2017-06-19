TOO HOT: Temperature in Tucson reaches 115 degrees

For only the sixth time in history, the temperature in Tucson has reached 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature measured at the Tucson International Airport hit 115 degrees on Monday, June 19.

The 115 mark ties the record set last year for June 19.

It was also the first time we went over 110 this year.

115°!!! Only 6th time to ever reach 115 in Tucson. Also ties the record set last year for June 19. pic.twitter.com/nBcMegHIYi — Kevin Jeanes (@KevinJeanes) June 19, 2017

