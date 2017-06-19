TOO HOT: Temperature in Tucson reaches 115 degrees

The National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature measured at the Tucson International Airport hit 115 degrees on Monday, June 19.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the temperature measured at the Tucson International Airport hit 115 degrees on Monday, June 19.
You don't need to book a flight to experience the delicious delights of Italy. Chef Brian Smith from Maynards Kitchen is back from his trip to Parma, Italy.
You don't need to book a flight to experience the delicious delights of Italy. Chef Brian Smith from Maynards Kitchen is back from his trip to Parma, Italy.
Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.
A man attempting to break into a Carolina Beach home ended up getting into a fight with the resident, according to officials.