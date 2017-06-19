All criminal charges to be dropped against former UA dean Jesse Bootman

All criminal charges will be dropped against a former University of Arizona dean in a 2015 sex crimes case, according to a Tucson law firm.

Documents provided by Jesse Lyle Bootman's attorney indicate the charges will be dismissed on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Bootman, the former dean of the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy, was arrested in October 2015 on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

Authorities said he drugged a woman and sexually assaulted her at his home.

The victim told investigators she was visiting Bootman at his home when she accepted a drink from him. She said she blacked out and woke up the next day in his bed, naked and injured.

"Dr. Bootman has maintained his innocence since the beginning," Bootman's lawyers said in a news release. "He is incredibly thankful to finally put this matter to rest and to move on from this terribly painful chapter in his life. He looks forward to continuing with his personal and professional endeavors now that this is over."

