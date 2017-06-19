Bootman case to be handled by Maricopa County prosecutor

Pima County officials have handed over prosecution of the 2015 sex crimes case against a University of Arizona dean.
Pima County officials have handed over prosecution of the 2015 sex crimes case against a University of Arizona dean.
Officials in metro Phoenix gave final approval Monday to $26 million in additional spending to cover the taxpayer costs of a nearly 10-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols.
Officials in metro Phoenix gave final approval Monday to $26 million in additional spending to cover the taxpayer costs of a nearly 10-year-old racial profiling lawsuit that ultimately discredited then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols.
Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
Authorities said a Santa Cruz man serving 2 1/2 years for resisting arrest has died in an Eloy prison.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.
After two Georgia inmates on the run frightened the southeast for several days last week, one Georgia sheriff's office is praising the actions of six inmates who saved one law enforcement officer's life.