Bootman case to be handled by Maricopa County prosecutor

Pima County officials have handed over the 2015 sex crimes case against a University of Arizona dean to a prosecutor outside Tucson.

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirmed the case against Jesse Lyle Bootman has been sent to a prosecutor in Maricopa County.

According to the Associated Press, the move came after Bootman's lawyer claimed local law enforcement appeared to be in favor of the alleged victim, who had been a key witness in a high-profile criminal case in the past.

Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall told the AP she believes her office has acted appropriately, but she decided to forward the case to Maricopa County to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Bootman, the Dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Arizona, was placed on paid leave in October 2015 after he was indicted on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

Authorities said he allegedly drugged a woman and sexually assaulted her at his home.

According to a search warrant, the victim is a realtor and told investigators she ran into Bootman, an "acquaintance," at a restaurant where she was dining with a friend. Because she is a realtor, the search warrant said Bootman asked if she would like to see his home.

According to the search warrant, the two visited at Bootman's home for half an hour. The woman said she finished a drink Bootman provided to her and as she went to the kitchen to pick up her purse to leave, she blacked out.

The search warrant said the victim woke up in Bootman's bed naked and her face was bleeding. She went straight to a hospital, according to the documents, and learned her nose was broken, her lip was swollen and her knee was hurt.

Documents show investigators removed bedding and a sex toy from Bootman's home.

