Crash, blowing dust close I-10 in southeastern Arizona

Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona has been closed due to blowing dust and a serious crash in New Mexico, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday because of the summer heat.
With extreme heat in the forecast, it’s especially important for drivers to plan before taking to state highways, starting with having a fully charged cellphone as well as extra drinking water for all passengers, including pets.
Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.
