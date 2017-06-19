Crash, blowing dust close I-10 in southeastern Arizona

Interstate 10 in southeastern Arizona has been closed due to blowing dust and a serious crash in New Mexico, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 eastbound is closed near Willcox while I-10 westbound is closed at Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays. Traffic in both directions may take a 105-mile detour through Safford and Duncan by using US 191 and US 70.

