CBP: Convicted sex offenders caught after sneaking back into US

Two convicted sex offenders from Mexico were arrested this weekend after sneaking back into the United States, federal authorities said.

According to the Tucson Sector Border Patrol, agents arrested two men during separate incidents Saturday, June 17.

Agustin Espinoza-Nunez, 35, was stopped just west of Tucson. Espinoza-Nunez was convicted of felony sexual assault in Phoenix in 1999 and re-entering the U.S. following deportation in 2016.

Sergio Barajas-Cruz, 32, was arrested southwest of Why, AZ. Barajas-Cruz was convicted of rape in Oregon in July 2000.

Both men will face felony immigration charges.

