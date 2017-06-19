One dead, Ajo Highway closed following crash near Three Points - Tucson News Now

One dead, Ajo Highway closed following crash near Three Points

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tim Davis) (Source: Tim Davis)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One person is dead and Ajo Highway is closed near Three Points following a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to ADOT, the road was closed around 6:30 p.m.

There is no time frame for it to reopen.

